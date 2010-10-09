Abby Wambach hits a guy carrying a hot dog in the stands with a shot during warmups for the U.S. WNT's match against China at PPL Park in Chester, Pa.
Author: ussoccerdotcom
Tags: Abby Wambach U.S. Women's National Team soccer fans hot dog
Saturday, October 9, 2010
Drogba post match on Arsenal
Didier Drogba talks post match after the win over Arsenal
Author: chelseafc
Tags: Didier Drogba Drogba Chelsea Arsenal
Author: chelseafc
Tags: Didier Drogba Drogba Chelsea Arsenal
FC "Šiauliai" - FK "Tauras" 0:1 (santrauka)
Author: fcsiauliai
Tags: FC Šiauliai FK Tauras 0:1 LFF lyga
Bohs 1-0 Rovers - Oct 2010
A few moments from the match. Produced by Peter O'Doherty.
Author: BOHSTV
Tags: bohs bohemians goal rovers shamrock dalymount phibsborough october oct 2010 peter doherty dotsy jason byrne winner scorer fai airtricity leag top of the table clash mns rte live dublin ireland bohstv official semisonic this will be my year
Author: BOHSTV
Tags: bohs bohemians goal rovers shamrock dalymount phibsborough october oct 2010 peter doherty dotsy jason byrne winner scorer fai airtricity leag top of the table clash mns rte live dublin ireland bohstv official semisonic this will be my year
Oct. 6, 2010: Abby Wambach Hits Guy Carrying Hot Dog
Abby Wambach hits a guy carrying a hot dog in the stands with a shot during warmups for the U.S. WNT's match against China at PPL Park in Chester, Pa.
Author: ussoccerdotcom
Tags: Abby Wambach U.S. Women's National Team soccer fans hot dog
Author: ussoccerdotcom
Tags: Abby Wambach U.S. Women's National Team soccer fans hot dog
Wednesday, August 26, 2009
Aug. 12, 2009: Post Game Presser - MNT 1, MEX 2
Post game press conference after the U.S. MNT loss to Mexico at Estadio Azteca on August 12. 2009.
Author: ussoccerdotcom
Tags: U.S. MNT Men's National Team USA Soccer Futbol Mexico Estadio Azteca World Cup Qualifying
Author: ussoccerdotcom
Tags: U.S. MNT Men's National Team USA Soccer Futbol Mexico Estadio Azteca World Cup Qualifying
Šiauliai-2 - Ekranas-2 0:1
A lygos dublerių pirmenybių XII turo susitikimas Šiauliai-2 - Ekranas-2 0:1
Author: fcsiauliai
Tags: Šiauliai-2 Ekranas-2 0:1
Author: fcsiauliai
Tags: Šiauliai-2 Ekranas-2 0:1
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)